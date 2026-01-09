Left Menu

Reliance Jio Eyes Landmark IPO Amidst Regulatory Changes

Reliance Jio Platforms plans a significant IPO, aiming to offer 2.5% of its shares to raise over $4 billion. The move is subject to regulatory adjustments and reflects Jio's expansion into digital sectors. The debut, eagerly awaited in India, could reshape the telecom landscape by capitalizing on current IPO market momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:14 IST
Reliance Jio Eyes Landmark IPO Amidst Regulatory Changes

Reliance Jio Platforms is gearing up for a landmark initial public offering, poised to be India's largest ever. Insiders suggest the telecommunications giant is considering floating a 2.5% stake this year, a decision contingent upon regulatory changes reducing the mandatory minimum size of IPO share sales.

The move comes as Reliance, led by Mukesh Ambani, capitalizes on its extensive user base and ventures into artificial intelligence, backed by major investors like KKR and General Atlantic. Estimates suggest the IPO could raise $4.5 billion, eclipsing Hyundai Motor India's $3.3 billion IPO slated for 2024.

While the timeline is influenced by market conditions and regulatory approvals, the offering's anticipated valuation has fueled expectations. Analysts await official confirmation as Morgan Stanley and Kotak Mahindra Bank prepare IPO documents, positioning Reliance Jio at the forefront of India's robust equity market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Revokes Bail in POCSO Case, Stresses Child Protection

Supreme Court Revokes Bail in POCSO Case, Stresses Child Protection

 India
2
Young Sensations Shake Up WTT Feeder Series 2026

Young Sensations Shake Up WTT Feeder Series 2026

 India
3
Odisha Shivers as Mercury Dips to Record Lows

Odisha Shivers as Mercury Dips to Record Lows

 India
4
Pakistan's Strategic Arms Deal: A Boost for Sudan

Pakistan's Strategic Arms Deal: A Boost for Sudan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy poverty in Europe tied to how efficient industry uses energy

From crop monitoring to AI analytics, drones redefine smart agriculture

Sustainable e-learning seen as essential to future of global education

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026