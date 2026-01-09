Reliance Jio Eyes Landmark IPO Amidst Regulatory Changes
Reliance Jio Platforms plans a significant IPO, aiming to offer 2.5% of its shares to raise over $4 billion. The move is subject to regulatory adjustments and reflects Jio's expansion into digital sectors. The debut, eagerly awaited in India, could reshape the telecom landscape by capitalizing on current IPO market momentum.
Reliance Jio Platforms is gearing up for a landmark initial public offering, poised to be India's largest ever. Insiders suggest the telecommunications giant is considering floating a 2.5% stake this year, a decision contingent upon regulatory changes reducing the mandatory minimum size of IPO share sales.
The move comes as Reliance, led by Mukesh Ambani, capitalizes on its extensive user base and ventures into artificial intelligence, backed by major investors like KKR and General Atlantic. Estimates suggest the IPO could raise $4.5 billion, eclipsing Hyundai Motor India's $3.3 billion IPO slated for 2024.
While the timeline is influenced by market conditions and regulatory approvals, the offering's anticipated valuation has fueled expectations. Analysts await official confirmation as Morgan Stanley and Kotak Mahindra Bank prepare IPO documents, positioning Reliance Jio at the forefront of India's robust equity market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
