South Korean Workers Detained in U.S. Immigration Raid Set for Departure
Around 300 South Korean workers detained in a Georgia immigration raid will leave the U.S. on September 10. The repatriation is organized by South Korea using a chartered plane and comes in response to a raid at the $4.3 billion Hyundai and LG Energy project site.
A group of approximately 300 South Korean workers, detained during an immigration raid in Georgia, is scheduled to leave the United States at 1430 local time on September 10, according to a report by Yonhap news agency citing an undisclosed diplomatic source.
The workers were detained at the construction site of the $4.3 billion Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution project, an endeavor aimed at building batteries for electric vehicles.
In a swift response to the situation, South Korean authorities have arranged for a chartered plane to facilitate the workers' return, highlighting ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the matter efficiently.
