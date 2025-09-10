South Korean Workers Detained in U.S. Immigration Raid Set for Departure

A group of approximately 300 South Korean workers, detained during an immigration raid in Georgia, is scheduled to leave the United States at 1430 local time on September 10, according to a report by Yonhap news agency citing an undisclosed diplomatic source.

The workers were detained at the construction site of the $4.3 billion Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution project, an endeavor aimed at building batteries for electric vehicles.

In a swift response to the situation, South Korean authorities have arranged for a chartered plane to facilitate the workers' return, highlighting ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the matter efficiently.

