Left Menu

South Korean Workers Detained in U.S. Immigration Raid Set for Departure

Around 300 South Korean workers detained in a Georgia immigration raid will leave the U.S. on September 10. The repatriation is organized by South Korea using a chartered plane and comes in response to a raid at the $4.3 billion Hyundai and LG Energy project site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-09-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 03:31 IST
South Korean Workers Detained in U.S. Immigration Raid Set for Departure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A group of approximately 300 South Korean workers, detained during an immigration raid in Georgia, is scheduled to leave the United States at 1430 local time on September 10, according to a report by Yonhap news agency citing an undisclosed diplomatic source.

The workers were detained at the construction site of the $4.3 billion Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution project, an endeavor aimed at building batteries for electric vehicles.

In a swift response to the situation, South Korean authorities have arranged for a chartered plane to facilitate the workers' return, highlighting ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the matter efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England's Dominant Win Paves Way to World Cup Qualification

England's Dominant Win Paves Way to World Cup Qualification

 Global
2
Breaking Barriers: Djed Spence Becomes England's First Muslim Football Star

Breaking Barriers: Djed Spence Becomes England's First Muslim Football Star

 Serbia
3
Rebalancing Defense Dollars: UN's New Call to Action

Rebalancing Defense Dollars: UN's New Call to Action

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Airstrike on Qatar Sparks Global Outrage

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Airstrike on Qatar Sparks Global Outrage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025