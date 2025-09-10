Karnataka MLA Arrested in Major Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken a decisive step in its ongoing money laundering investigation by arresting Satish Krishna Sail, the MLA from Karnataka's Karwar Assembly constituency. The arrest took place on Tuesday night following a comprehensive interrogation, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Sail, according to sources, had been avoiding summons prior to his appearance before the agency. He is slated to appear before the court today. This development follows extensive ED raids conducted in August across multiple cities, including Karwar, as part of the probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The investigation centers on illegal iron ore export operations linked with Sail, several business entities, and Belekeri Port officials. Allegations include the unlawful export of iron ore fines worth Rs 86.78 crore, initially ordered for seizure. Officials recovered Rs 1.41 crore in cash, gold, and froze significant bank accounts during the raids.