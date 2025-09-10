Left Menu

Demand for Uniform Wages and Rights for Anganwadi Workers in India

An MP from Meghalaya has called on the Indian government to ensure uniform wages for Anganwadi workers and helpers, urging their regularization under labor laws. The MP highlighted issues such as low pay, lack of job security, and inadequate support, emphasizing the need for reforms to improve their welfare.

In a significant move, a Member of Parliament from Meghalaya has appealed to the central government to standardize wages for Anganwadi workers and helpers across India. Highlighting the disparities in pay, the MP has urged the government to fix a uniform wage of Rs 24,000 for Anganwadi workers and Rs 18,000 for helpers, alongside their regularization under labor laws.

The MP, Saleng A Sangma, presented a representation to the Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, emphasizing that these workers operate in challenging environments. Currently, Anganwadi workers receive between Rs 8,000 and Rs 15,000, while helpers are paid Rs 4,500 to Rs 8,500, with specific variations in states like Meghalaya offering a state top-up.

The appeal also raises concerns about the lack of job security, inadequate institutional support, and delayed payments, while seeking special provisions for those in remote areas. Sangma highlighted the need for reforms, citing the Gujarat High Court's ruling on minimum wages, which remains unimplemented in several states.

