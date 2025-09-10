Left Menu

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Natural Partner' Remark on India-US Trade Relations

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Modi's description of the US as India's 'natural partner', citing Trump's use of trade in India-Pakistan relations. Modi emphasized ongoing trade discussions with the US to unlock potential, while Trump expressed optimism about addressing trade barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:52 IST
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

In a pointed critique, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the United States is India's 'natural partner'. Ramesh's remarks came in the wake of Modi's response to US President Donald Trump, who had repeatedly claimed to use trade as leverage in India-Pakistan relations.

Jairam Ramesh dismissed Modi's remarks, questioning the validity of such a partnership. He pointed out that President Trump has previously declared on numerous occasions that he influenced the India-Pakistan ceasefire by leveraging trade talks. Ramesh made his critique public via a post on X, probing the true nature of the India-US partnership.

Prime Minister Modi, however, remains optimistic about the ongoing trade discussions with the US. He stated on Wednesday that he envisions these talks unlocking the 'limitless potential' of the India-US relationship. Trump reciprocated this enthusiasm through a statement, expressing hope for a successful conclusion to the negotiations aimed at dismantling trade barriers.

