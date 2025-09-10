Left Menu

Silver Shines Amid Tensions: A Resilient Metal on the Rise

Amid increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a weakening US dollar, silver prices surged on Wednesday, climbing Rs 671 to Rs 1,25,132 per kilogram in the domestic futures market. Traders are keeping a close watch on upcoming US inflation data for further market insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:15 IST
On Wednesday, silver prices demonstrated resilience by climbing Rs 671 to reach Rs 1,25,132 per kilogram in India's futures market. This surge is attributed to growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a weakening US dollar.

The Multi Commodity Exchange reported a significant rise in the white metal futures for December delivery, with a 0.54 percent increase, resulting in a vibrant business turnover across 17,714 lots.

Market experts highlight that silver's momentum is linked to regional instability, particularly following Israel's strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar. Traders are also eyeing upcoming US inflation data releases for potential insights into the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

