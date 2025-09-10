Silver Shines Amid Tensions: A Resilient Metal on the Rise

On Wednesday, silver prices demonstrated resilience by climbing Rs 671 to reach Rs 1,25,132 per kilogram in India's futures market. This surge is attributed to growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a weakening US dollar.

The Multi Commodity Exchange reported a significant rise in the white metal futures for December delivery, with a 0.54 percent increase, resulting in a vibrant business turnover across 17,714 lots.

Market experts highlight that silver's momentum is linked to regional instability, particularly following Israel's strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar. Traders are also eyeing upcoming US inflation data releases for potential insights into the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)