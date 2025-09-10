Left Menu

Turbulence in Nepal: Rescues, Protests, and Political Shifts Amid Crisis

As unrest intensifies in Nepal due to anti-corruption protests, Andhra Pradesh's RTG Minister Nara Lokesh oversees rescuing stranded Telugu citizens. The Nepalese Army clamps down on riots, making arrests while a government change occurs. Protesters decry corruption, social media bans, and demand transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:31 IST
Turbulence in Nepal: Rescues, Protests, and Political Shifts Amid Crisis
215 Telugu people stranded in Nepal; RTG Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh directs officials to collect updates on hourly basis. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to coordinate the rescue of Telugu citizens caught in the upheaval in Nepal, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Real Time Governance, Nara Lokesh, has taken the helm. As reports flood in of stranded individuals, Lokesh held a meeting at the State Secretariat's RTG Center to strategize. He learned from authorities that around 215 Telugu nationals are currently stuck across the region.

With urgency, Minister Lokesh mandated swift action to ensure their safe return. He ordered immediate relief measures, relocation to safer grounds, and regular safety updates. During the meeting, he emphasized that updates should be gathered every two hours. Lokesh also spoke directly to some stranded nationals, including Surya Prabha in Muktinath, and pledged governmental efforts to ensure their safe homecoming.

Simultaneously, protests shake Nepal as detainees in Kathmandu's Dillibazar Jail demand release amidst anti-corruption demonstrations. The Nepalese Army has stepped in to maintain order following police withdrawals, arresting 27 involved in violent activities. The protests, sparked by bans on social media and dissatisfaction with governance, have led to severe unrest and governmental shifts as officials resign under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telangana Sets Up Helpline Amid Nepal Crisis

Telangana Sets Up Helpline Amid Nepal Crisis

 India
2
Actor Ajaz Khan Faces Legal Heat Over Viral Video on Gangster's Death

Actor Ajaz Khan Faces Legal Heat Over Viral Video on Gangster's Death

 India
3
Assam Extends Helping Hand to Flood-Ravaged Himachal

Assam Extends Helping Hand to Flood-Ravaged Himachal

 India
4
Punjab's Flood Relief Debate: Sunil Jakhar Challenges AAP's Rs 20,000 Crore Demand

Punjab's Flood Relief Debate: Sunil Jakhar Challenges AAP's Rs 20,000 Crore ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025