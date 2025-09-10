Turbulence in Nepal: Rescues, Protests, and Political Shifts Amid Crisis

In an effort to coordinate the rescue of Telugu citizens caught in the upheaval in Nepal, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Real Time Governance, Nara Lokesh, has taken the helm. As reports flood in of stranded individuals, Lokesh held a meeting at the State Secretariat's RTG Center to strategize. He learned from authorities that around 215 Telugu nationals are currently stuck across the region.

With urgency, Minister Lokesh mandated swift action to ensure their safe return. He ordered immediate relief measures, relocation to safer grounds, and regular safety updates. During the meeting, he emphasized that updates should be gathered every two hours. Lokesh also spoke directly to some stranded nationals, including Surya Prabha in Muktinath, and pledged governmental efforts to ensure their safe homecoming.

Simultaneously, protests shake Nepal as detainees in Kathmandu's Dillibazar Jail demand release amidst anti-corruption demonstrations. The Nepalese Army has stepped in to maintain order following police withdrawals, arresting 27 involved in violent activities. The protests, sparked by bans on social media and dissatisfaction with governance, have led to severe unrest and governmental shifts as officials resign under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)