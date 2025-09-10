Crisis Management: Andhra Pradesh Responds to Nepal Unrest

In light of escalating tensions in Nepal, the Andhra Pradesh State Government has activated emergency helplines for Indians trapped in the troubled region. Authorities have urged Telugu nationals in Nepal to reach out to the Indian Embassy via the provided contact numbers, operational for both regular calls and WhatsApp communication.

For additional support, Andhra Pradesh residents in dire straits can contact the AP Bhavan in New Delhi or utilize the Real-time Governance helpline. These services aim to offer immediate relief and critical information to those affected by the current circumstances.

To expedite rescue efforts, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Real Time Governance, Nara Lokesh, has assumed command. From the RTG Centre at the State Secretariat, Minister Lokesh reviewed the situation with senior officials, emphasizing swift evacuation and ongoing updates on the safety of over 215 Telugu individuals currently stranded.

Amid chaotic scenes in Kathmandu, inmates from Dillibazar Jail have protested for their freedom, igniting further unrest. The deployment of the Nepalese Army highlights efforts to curb the escalating situation as protesters, primarily from Gen Z, continue to challenge authority amidst rising anti-corruption sentiments across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)