Rajasthan Govt Sets Up Helpline for Stranded Indians Amid Nepal Protests

The Rajasthan Government, addressing concerns over the escalating protests in Nepal, has launched a helpline for Indians trapped in the unrest. These violent protests have resulted in the resignation of Nepali Prime Minister KP Oli. Under the directive of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, a special cell has been established at the Rajasthan Police Headquarters to assist stranded individuals, as noted in a government-issued press release.

Expressing dismay over the unfolding violence, CM Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the state's commitment to the safety of its citizens residing in Nepal. In his proactive approach, Sharma reached out to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to assess the current situation. He affirmed India's dedication to ensuring the security and safe return of its nationals, urging all expatriate Rajasthanis to maintain constant communication with the embassy and adhere to government advisories.

According to officials, Indians in Nepal are advised to contact the special cell through helpline numbers 0141-2740832 and 0141-2741807, available 24/7. A WhatsApp number, 9784942702, is also accessible for support. The Nepalese Army has enforced prohibitory orders and extended a nationwide curfew in response to increasing unrest fueled by Gen Z-led demonstrations, which flared up after the government's social media ban on September 8. The protests, advocating for government accountability and transparency, have resulted in 19 deaths and 500 injuries, with a curfew imposed in multiple cities, including Kathmandu.

(With inputs from agencies.)