India's Green Power Surge: From 81 GW to 250 GW in Just a Decade

India has tripled its non-fossil fuel electricity capacity from 81 GW in 2014 to 250 GW, showcasing its commitment to renewable energy. The country aims for 500 GW by 2030, with significant contributions from solar, wind, hydro, bio-energy, and nuclear sources, strengthening India's global leadership in clean energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's renewable energy sector has witnessed a remarkable transformation, tripling its non-fossil fuel electricity capacity to reach the 250 GW milestone from just 81 GW in 2014. This noteworthy achievement, highlighted by New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi, underscores India's unwavering dedication to sustainable energy solutions.

With ambitious plans to further increase this capacity to 500 GW by 2030, the country's strategy encompasses expanding its solar, wind, hydro, bio-energy, and nuclear energy capabilities. These efforts not only bolster India's path toward a cleaner environment but also cement its position as a global leader in the renewable energy space.

The current 250 GW capacity distribution includes significant contributions from 123.13 GW of solar power, 52.68 GW of wind energy, 55.22 GW of hydroelectric power, 11.60 GW of bio-energy, and 8.78 GW of nuclear power. As India continues to advance its renewable energy goals, it sets a prominent example on the global stage for sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

