Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Woos Investors with Industry-Friendly Policies at Kolkata Session

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to Kolkata highlighted Madhya Pradesh's investment potential, as he engaged with top industrialists to promote sectors like textiles, IT, and renewable energy. Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit on September 17 for a major investment event further emphasizes the state's industry-friendly environment and growth opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:34 IST
Madhya Pradesh Woos Investors with Industry-Friendly Policies at Kolkata Session
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to attract investment, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged with prominent industrialists during an interactive session titled 'Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh' in Kolkata on Wednesday. The CM showcased the state's industry-friendly policies and explored potential collaborations across pivotal sectors such as textiles, apparel, IT, ESDM, manufacturing, food processing, and renewable energy.

Addressing the media, CM Yadav announced an upcoming major investment event in Madhya Pradesh, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit the state on September 17. Yadav extended a call to Kolkata's industrial leaders, urging them to consider investments, particularly in agriculture-oriented industries, highlighting the mutual benefits for both regions.

The session underscored PM Mitra Park's investment opportunities, with investors briefed on available projects, infrastructure plans, and supportive policies. As a highlight of PM Modi's visit, the bhoomi pujan ceremony for the nation's first PM MITRA Park in Badnawar, Dhar district, will be conducted. The visit coincides with various themed events amplifying the state's developmental initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reviving Trust: Commonwealth Parliamentary Meet Focuses on Legislative Debates

Reviving Trust: Commonwealth Parliamentary Meet Focuses on Legislative Debat...

 India
2
Democracy Under Strain: Controversial PSA on AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Sparks Debate

Democracy Under Strain: Controversial PSA on AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Sparks Deb...

 India
3
Indian Hospitals to Boost IT Innovation Spending Amid Digital Transformation Challenges

Indian Hospitals to Boost IT Innovation Spending Amid Digital Transformation...

 India
4
Federal Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Fire Copyright Chief

Federal Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Fire Copyright Chief

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025