Madhya Pradesh Woos Investors with Industry-Friendly Policies at Kolkata Session
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to Kolkata highlighted Madhya Pradesh's investment potential, as he engaged with top industrialists to promote sectors like textiles, IT, and renewable energy. Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit on September 17 for a major investment event further emphasizes the state's industry-friendly environment and growth opportunities.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to attract investment, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged with prominent industrialists during an interactive session titled 'Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh' in Kolkata on Wednesday. The CM showcased the state's industry-friendly policies and explored potential collaborations across pivotal sectors such as textiles, apparel, IT, ESDM, manufacturing, food processing, and renewable energy.
Addressing the media, CM Yadav announced an upcoming major investment event in Madhya Pradesh, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit the state on September 17. Yadav extended a call to Kolkata's industrial leaders, urging them to consider investments, particularly in agriculture-oriented industries, highlighting the mutual benefits for both regions.
The session underscored PM Mitra Park's investment opportunities, with investors briefed on available projects, infrastructure plans, and supportive policies. As a highlight of PM Modi's visit, the bhoomi pujan ceremony for the nation's first PM MITRA Park in Badnawar, Dhar district, will be conducted. The visit coincides with various themed events amplifying the state's developmental initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
