India Showcases Indigenous Air Defence Mastery at Commanders' Conference

The Combined Commanders' Conference in Kolkata aims to spotlight India's air defense prowess, with Prime Minister Modi set to review indigenous systems like the Akash missiles and Rohini radar. The three-day event will feature air defense technologies that thwarted attacks during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan earlier this year.

Scheduled to run from September 15-17 at Fort Williams, the conference highlights the innovative capabilities of India's defense forces. According to defense officials, the systems displayed include those instrumental in neutralizing Pakistani missiles, aircraft, and drones. Notably, India is advancing development on projects such as the long-range surface-to-air missile system under Project Kusha, and the tactical QRSAM and Akash NG systems.

Under this year's theme, 'Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future,' the conference will emphasize institutional reforms, deeper integration, and technological modernization across the Armed Forces. These discussions aim to prepare the forces for a complex geo-strategic environment, with interactive sessions enhancing discourse through field-level insights. The CCC represents an apex forum for civil and military leaders to engage on strategic initiatives for India's defense future.

