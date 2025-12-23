Left Menu

Olympic Star Neeraj Chopra Discusses Future Moves with Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Modi met Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor, discussing sports and other topics. Chopra, who had a challenging year with fitness struggles, recently set a new personal record and switched coaches to Jan Zelezny. The meeting highlighted Chopra's ongoing influence in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:13 IST
Olympic Star Neeraj Chopra Discusses Future Moves with Prime Minister Modi
Neeraj Chopra
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an engaging meeting with Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Chopra, who has made headlines this year for breaching the significant 90-meter mark in javelin throwing, shared insights about his journey and future plans. The discussion with Modi touched on various sports-related themes.

Despite facing fitness challenges, resulting in a mixed performance at the World Championship, Chopra's collaboration with Czech coach Jan Zelezny indicates promising developments in his impressive career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

AI epidemiology offers practical path to trustworthy AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025