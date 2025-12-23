Olympic Star Neeraj Chopra Discusses Future Moves with Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an engaging meeting with Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Chopra, who has made headlines this year for breaching the significant 90-meter mark in javelin throwing, shared insights about his journey and future plans. The discussion with Modi touched on various sports-related themes.

Despite facing fitness challenges, resulting in a mixed performance at the World Championship, Chopra's collaboration with Czech coach Jan Zelezny indicates promising developments in his impressive career.

(With inputs from agencies.)