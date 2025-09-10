Left Menu

Tragic Self-Immolation Shocks Community: Nisha Singh's Story

Nisha Singh, originally suspected to have been set ablaze by six men, is now confirmed to have self-immolated. The incident, driven by pressure from Deepak Singh, highlights a complex relationship story. Deepak and Nisha connected on social media, leading to a tragic conclusion. Investigative findings gave clarity to the case.

In a shocking turn of events, the case of a 33-year-old woman's death, initially attributed to an assault, is now confirmed as self-immolation. Nisha Singh, whose body was discovered with severe burns on September 6, is revealed to have set herself ablaze due to significant pressure from Deepak Singh.

The incident unfolded after Nisha had left her home under the pretext of buying medicine. Her tragic demise was centered around fraught personal relations with Deepak, whom she had met on Facebook and maintained contact through phone calls. Despite family accusations, the police investigation established the narrative of self-infliction.

As further details emerged, it was disclosed that clothing changes were because of Deepak's intervention. He had dressed Nisha in his clothes after discovering her injuries. The aftermath of the self-immolation saw Nisha's transfer to multiple hospitals, ultimately leading to her passing at Saifai Medical College.

(With inputs from agencies.)

