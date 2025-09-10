Maharashtra Empowers Its EV Future with New Power Testing Lab
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated a Regional Testing Laboratory to boost the state's power and EV sectors. The lab will reduce costs, attract investment, and meet industrial needs in western India. Maharashtra plans major energy sector investments, including increased power generation and reduced industrial tariffs.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has inaugurated a new Regional Testing Laboratory (RTL) near Shilapur, enhancing the state's power and electric vehicle sectors. The lab eliminates dependency on Hyderabad or Bhopal for testing and positions Maharashtra as a burgeoning hub for electric vehicle manufacturing, offering significant benefits to the sector.
Sanctioned under the 12th Finance Commission, the new facility promises reduced costs and increased investment in transformer and equipment manufacturing. Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra's ambitious goal of installing 45,000 MW of power within three years, with broader energy sector investments totaling Rs 2 lakh crore by 2035.
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar lauded the RTL as a testament to scientific and engineering advancements and emphasized its importance in meeting industrial demands in western India. The Nashik lab, following Nagpur's unit, offers services like online short-circuit testing and energy meter testing, further boosting local employment and economic prospects.
