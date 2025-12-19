Britain Targets Supporters of Syrian Violence with New Sanctions

In a decisive move to address violence against civilians in Syria, Britain imposed sanctions on individuals and organizations linked to such attacks, including those financially backing former President Bashar al-Assad. The decision underscores Britain's commitment to peace and accountability in the region.

Although some sanctions have eased following the Assad regime's collapse, the British government highlighted its intention to punish those undermining peace efforts in Syria. The sanctions focus on key figures involved in coastal violence in March and past atrocities during the civil war.

British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper emphasized the necessity of ensuring accountability and justice for Syrians as a cornerstone for a sustainable political settlement. The combination of asset freezes and travel bans targets four individuals, three organizations, and two regime financial supporters.

