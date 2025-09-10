Cuba's Electrical Crisis: Repeated Blackouts Spotlight Aging Infrastructure

Cuba experienced a complete blackout on Wednesday, marking yet another power outage due to aging infrastructure and fuel shortages impacting power plants.

This blackout is the second of its kind this year, following three similar incidents reported late last year. The Ministry of Energy and Mines announced on social platform X that a malfunctioning thermoelectric plant might be responsible, though investigations continue.

Efforts are underway to restore power to the 10 million residents affected. The ongoing energy crisis in Cuba has been worsened by US sanctions, restricting the Caribbean nation from accessing the necessary foreign currency to purchase fuel or upgrade its power plants, many of which have been operational for over three decades.