Cuba's Electrical Crisis: Repeated Blackouts Spotlight Aging Infrastructure

Cuba faces another island-wide blackout, attributed to outdated infrastructure and fuel shortages. The Ministry of Energy and Mines suspects a malfunctioning thermoelectric plant as the cause. The ongoing crisis, exacerbated by US sanctions, impacts Cuba's ability to import fuel and repair power facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cuba

Cuba experienced a complete blackout on Wednesday, marking yet another power outage due to aging infrastructure and fuel shortages impacting power plants.

This blackout is the second of its kind this year, following three similar incidents reported late last year. The Ministry of Energy and Mines announced on social platform X that a malfunctioning thermoelectric plant might be responsible, though investigations continue.

Efforts are underway to restore power to the 10 million residents affected. The ongoing energy crisis in Cuba has been worsened by US sanctions, restricting the Caribbean nation from accessing the necessary foreign currency to purchase fuel or upgrade its power plants, many of which have been operational for over three decades.

