Madhya Pradesh CM Boosts Student Support with Grants and Scooty Scheme

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to transfer grants under the Free Scooty Distribution Scheme to 7,832 meritorious students from government schools who topped their Class 12 board exams for the 2024-25 academic session. This event is slated to take place at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Center in Bhopal on Thursday.

The Free Scooty Distribution Scheme has been active in the state since the 2022-23 academic year. Eligible students must be regular attendees of government secondary schools run by the School Education and Tribal Affairs Departments, and hold top positions in their respective schools' 12th-grade board exams. The scheme recognizes toppers from girls-only, boys-only, and co-educational schools. A total of 7,832 top students will benefit from the scheme this year.

In addition, CM Yadav will transfer approximately Rs 61 crore into the bank accounts of over two million girls in classes 7-12 under the Sanitation and Hygiene Scheme of Samagra Shiksha, offering Rs 300 annually for personal health needs. The Chief Minister will also distribute Rs 7 crore in stipends to 20,100 girls under the Kasturba Gandhi Girls' School Type-IV Scheme, providing Rs 3,400 annually per student for learning materials and stipends.