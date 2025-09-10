Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Boosts Student Support with Grants and Scooty Scheme

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will grant funds under the Free Scooty Distribution Scheme to 7,832 top-performing students who aced the 12th-grade board exams. Additionally, Rs 61 crore will be distributed to girls for hygiene support and another Rs 7 crore for stipends through various educational initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:55 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Boosts Student Support with Grants and Scooty Scheme
MP CM Mohan Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to transfer grants under the Free Scooty Distribution Scheme to 7,832 meritorious students from government schools who topped their Class 12 board exams for the 2024-25 academic session. This event is slated to take place at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Center in Bhopal on Thursday.

The Free Scooty Distribution Scheme has been active in the state since the 2022-23 academic year. Eligible students must be regular attendees of government secondary schools run by the School Education and Tribal Affairs Departments, and hold top positions in their respective schools' 12th-grade board exams. The scheme recognizes toppers from girls-only, boys-only, and co-educational schools. A total of 7,832 top students will benefit from the scheme this year.

In addition, CM Yadav will transfer approximately Rs 61 crore into the bank accounts of over two million girls in classes 7-12 under the Sanitation and Hygiene Scheme of Samagra Shiksha, offering Rs 300 annually for personal health needs. The Chief Minister will also distribute Rs 7 crore in stipends to 20,100 girls under the Kasturba Gandhi Girls' School Type-IV Scheme, providing Rs 3,400 annually per student for learning materials and stipends.

TRENDING

1
Cousins Reunite: Thackerays Ignite Alliance Buzz in Maharashtra Politics

Cousins Reunite: Thackerays Ignite Alliance Buzz in Maharashtra Politics

 India
2
Kamala Harris Reflects on Biden's Re-election Decision in '107 Days'

Kamala Harris Reflects on Biden's Re-election Decision in '107 Days'

 Global
3
Pradhan's UAE Visit: Boosting Educational Ties and Innovation

Pradhan's UAE Visit: Boosting Educational Ties and Innovation

 India
4
Security Alert: Potential Threats in Solar-Powered Highway Infrastructure

Security Alert: Potential Threats in Solar-Powered Highway Infrastructure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025