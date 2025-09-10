Left Menu

Women Protestors Ignite Change in Madhya Pradesh

In Narsinghpur district, Madhya Pradesh, a group of women protesters set fire to a licensed liquor shop, highlighting public discontent. Police swiftly intervened, and an investigation is underway. The incident, captured in a viral video, underscores frustrations with perceived administrative inaction.

  • Country:
  • India

A group of women protesters in Narsinghpur district, Madhya Pradesh, made headlines after allegedly setting a licensed country-made liquor shop ablaze. The incident, which was widely circulated on social media via a viral video, occurred Tuesday evening in Bikar village, part of the Tendukheda assembly constituency. No injuries were reported.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Bhuria, reported that law enforcement swiftly arrived at the scene, effectively bringing the situation under control. The police have registered a case and have begun an investigation into the matter. This bold act by the women, which included burning liquor crates, has drawn significant public attention.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the crowd at the location hailed the women for their actions, which they claim were driven by frustration over the local administration's inaction regarding complaints about the shop. This incident has sparked discussions about public unrest and the influence of grassroots activism in Madhya Pradesh.

