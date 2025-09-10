Left Menu

Tripura CM Manik Saha Bolsters Community Ties with New Initiatives

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced a restricted holiday for Sangrama Puja and underscored new socio-economic initiatives for Janajati communities. Engaging with community leaders, he extended honorariums to more Samajpatis and appointed officers to ensure the preservation of threatened indigenous communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:35 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha declared that Sangrama Puja will now be observed as a restricted holiday in the state. The resolution, which Saha presented to the cabinet, aims to honor cultural traditions.

Amidst preparations for Durga Puja, CM Saha engaged with Pradhan Samajpatis, where he exchanged greetings and considered their advice on a wide range of issues affecting the indigenous tribes. His government has launched numerous initiatives aimed at improving the socio-economic status of these communities.

CM Saha reiterated the importance of unity among the Samajpatis and stated that his administration introduced an honorarium as a token of respect. He increased the honorarium from Rs. 2000 to Rs. 5000, ensuring that all 19 tribal communities benefit, appointing officers for effective scheme implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

