Fiery Highway Explosion Rocks Mexico City

A gas tanker explosion on a Mexico City highway injured 57 people and engulfed 18 vehicles in flames. Mayor Clara Brugada described it as an emergency, with 19 individuals seriously hurt. Authorities are investigating the cause, but initial reports suggest the tanker tipped over before exploding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 11-09-2025 04:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 04:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A gas tanker explosion on a busy Mexico City highway on Wednesday left 57 people injured, sending plumes of flames and smoke into the sky and sparking urgent emergency responses. Some victims suffered severe burns, with torn clothing and charred bodies, as they awaited assistance on the street.

Mayor Clara Brugada labeled the overpass explosion an "emergency," which consumed 18 vehicles and resulted in serious injuries for 19 individuals. No fatalities have been reported, but the injured were rushed to various hospitals across the capital.

Investigations into the incident are underway. Preliminary findings suggest the tanker exploded after tipping on the highway. The tanker bore the Silza energy business logo, yet the company denies owning the vehicle. The affected highway, a crucial route to Puebla, remains closed until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

