Tensions Rise: Indian Nationals Flee Nepal Amid Protests and Turmoil

Amid escalating tensions in Nepal due to youth-led protests against corruption and a social media ban, Indian nationals are returning home. The unrest, which began on September 8, has resulted in 30 deaths and over 1000 injuries, as public outcry calls for governmental accountability deepens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 10:58 IST
Visuals from India-Nepal border in Panitanki, Darjeeling (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Indian nationals were observed crossing back into India from Nepal at the Panitanki border in Darjeeling's West Bengal amidst escalating turmoil in the neighboring country. These individuals, some of whom had been employed in places like the Dhulabari plywood factory, are returning home as unrest continues across Nepal.

The unrest stems from protests, initiated on September 8, 2025, following the Nepalese government's controversial social media ban, purportedly aimed at addressing tax and cybersecurity issues. These protests, spreading from Kathmandu to cities including Pokhara and Birgunj, highlight public dissent against alleged corruption, resulting in 30 fatalities and causing injuries to over 1000 people in confrontations with security forces. A curfew remains enforced in several cities to curb the violence.

Protesters are clamoring for an end to entrenched corruption and favoritism among government ranks. Discontent intensified as social media spotlighted the opulent lifestyles of politicians' children, further showcasing societal inequalities. Amid these strife-ridden conditions, Mayor Balendra Shah 'Balen' backed a proposal for former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to lead an interim government, urging the youth to maintain calm as Nepal navigates through this period of political upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

