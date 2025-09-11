BJP Prepares for 'Sewa Pakhwada' Celebrating PM Modi's 75th Birthday

The Bharatiya Janata Party is gearing up for a massive celebration dubbed 'Sewa Pakhwada' in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. Highlighting the event, BJP's national general secretary Sunil Bansal announced plans to organize blood donation camps, cleanliness initiatives, and a series of exhibitions showcasing the Prime Minister's accomplishments.

During a recent press conference, Bansal detailed the activities set to unfold from Modi's birthday till Gandhi Jayanti. He emphasized the party's commitment to attracting lakhs of participants to the blood donation and health camps. Simultaneously, the nationwide cleanliness drive will encourage community participation, targeting locations such as railway stations, bus stands, schools, and streets.

The celebration will also feature exhibitions nationwide to illustrate Modi's years of service to the nation, alongside a symposium bringing together experts from diverse fields. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav praised Modi's integration of fundamental values like cleanliness and service into the political landscape. The events include district and Mandal-level workshops and a student painting competition to foster youth engagement with visions like 'Viksit Bharat 2047.'