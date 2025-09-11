Historic All-Women Sailing Expedition Flags Off from Mumbai

In a landmark initiative, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday virtually inaugurated the world's first all-women tri-service circumnavigation sailing expedition, 'Samudra Pradakshina,' from the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai. Singh heralded the mission as a testament to Nari Shakti, illustrating the unity and strength of India's armed forces.

The ambitious mission will see 10 women officers from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, aboard the indigenously-constructed Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni. Over the course of nine months, they are set to cover a route of 26,000 nautical miles, confronting challenging waters and the voyages across the Southern Ocean.

The expedition aims to demonstrate not only seafaring skill but also India's strategic autonomy and self-reliance. The team will have international port calls in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and South Africa, amplifying India's global military diplomacy and cultural influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)