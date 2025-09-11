Bodoland's Heritage Boost: BTC Plans Heritage Park for GI Products

In a significant move to safeguard and uplift Bodo heritage, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is focusing on the preservation and promotion of traditional products with 21 Geographical Indication (GI) tags. Under the leadership of Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, the BTC is set to establish a heritage park dedicated to these culturally significant items.

BTC Chief Pramod Boro expressed pride in the achievement of securing 21 GI tags for local traditional and cultural items, terming it a milestone for Bodoland's people. The planned heritage park in Chirang district has already seen land allocation and master plan finalization, with construction to commence soon.

Furthermore, Boro disclosed ongoing efforts to secure additional GI tags for five more items, which include local foods and other traditional goods. Emphasizing the economic potential, he highlighted plans for over two lakh user registrations for GI-tagged products, aided by a newly developed mobile application aimed at boosting economic benefits through traditional practices.