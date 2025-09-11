Left Menu

Saket Court Grants Bail in ATM Dacoity Case Amidst Allegations

The Saket District Court in Delhi has granted bail to an accused in an ATM dacoity case, citing lack of incriminating evidence and extended judicial custody. The accused had offered a stolen car for the crime, but the chargesheet is filed and co-accused are already bailed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:04 IST
Saket Court Grants Bail in ATM Dacoity Case Amidst Allegations
Representative Image (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Saket District Court in Delhi recently granted bail to Ravikant, also known as Pankaj, an accused involved in an ATM break-in and dacoity case. The ruling was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Vipin Kharb, who cited lack of incriminating evidence and extended judicial custody as reasons for granting bail.

The incident involved the theft of an ATM from Govind Puri, subsequently transported to Bulandshahr. Ravikant allegedly provided a stolen vehicle with a fake number plate to his accomplices. Despite serious allegations, the judge noted that Ravikant has been in judicial custody since June 2025 and has not been directly linked to any recovered incriminating materials.

The co-accused, including Farman and Ashif, were earlier arrested, with a chargesheet filed and others already on bail. Despite objections from the Additional Public Prosecutor due to the gravity of the allegations, the court decided that continued detention was unnecessary. Ravikant is required to provide a personal bond of Rs. 30,000 and one surety for bail.

TRENDING

1
India-Mauritius Forge Stronger Ties: Modi Unveils Economic Package

India-Mauritius Forge Stronger Ties: Modi Unveils Economic Package

 India
2
Pioneering Female Leadership in Delhi University Elections

Pioneering Female Leadership in Delhi University Elections

 India
3
Triton Valves Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Excellence

Triton Valves Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Excellence

 India
4
Nepal's Gen Z Uprising: Uttarakhand Tightens Security Amid Rising Death Toll

Nepal's Gen Z Uprising: Uttarakhand Tightens Security Amid Rising Death Toll

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025