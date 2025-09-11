Saket Court Grants Bail in ATM Dacoity Case Amidst Allegations

The Saket District Court in Delhi recently granted bail to Ravikant, also known as Pankaj, an accused involved in an ATM break-in and dacoity case. The ruling was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Vipin Kharb, who cited lack of incriminating evidence and extended judicial custody as reasons for granting bail.

The incident involved the theft of an ATM from Govind Puri, subsequently transported to Bulandshahr. Ravikant allegedly provided a stolen vehicle with a fake number plate to his accomplices. Despite serious allegations, the judge noted that Ravikant has been in judicial custody since June 2025 and has not been directly linked to any recovered incriminating materials.

The co-accused, including Farman and Ashif, were earlier arrested, with a chargesheet filed and others already on bail. Despite objections from the Additional Public Prosecutor due to the gravity of the allegations, the court decided that continued detention was unnecessary. Ravikant is required to provide a personal bond of Rs. 30,000 and one surety for bail.