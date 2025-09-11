Left Menu

Investor Connect Fuels Growth in Chhattisgarh's Small-Scale Industries

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted ongoing Investor Connect events aimed at boosting local industries, notably in Bastar. Amidst evolving industrial policies favoring SC/ST entrepreneurs and women, the region seeks to enhance its clean energy initiatives and progress towards being Naxal-free.

In a strategic move to invigorate local economies, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced a series of Investor Connect events across the state, spotlighting an event in Bastar aimed at promoting small-scale industries. The initiative is part of the state's new industrial policy that extends special incentives to SC/ST and women entrepreneurs.

Speaking to the press, CM Sai emphasized the significance of these events in fostering industrial growth and benefiting local communities. Meanwhile, Forests and Climate Change Minister Kedar Kashyap expressed optimism about Bastar's progression towards becoming a Naxal-free district, with a focus on industrial advancement and employment opportunities.

On another front, CM Sai underscored the state's clean energy transition, highlighting the empowerment of solar power consumers who are evolving into energy contributors. The PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, part of this green initiative, is enhancing solar energy adoption, with recent state subsidies boosting consumer engagement.

