U.S. Seeks Stronger Energy Ties with Greece Amid Russian Supply Reduction

The United States is actively pursuing stronger energy connections with Greece, according to U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum during his recent visit to Athens. This move is part of a broader Trump administration strategy to minimize Russia's oil and gas supply influence in Europe and bolster American presence in the energy sector.

While meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Burgum emphasized the administration's commitment to ensuring energy abundance for allies, reducing dependence on adversaries. Following EU measures to cut Russian oil imports drastically, the U.S. is encouraging European nations to phase out fossil fuel dependencies from Russia in favor of American exports.

Significantly, Greece's interest in U.S. liquefied natural gas is evident with a 95% rise in imports in the last six months. Amidst geopolitical tensions, especially following a maritime dispute, American energy interests in Greece signify support for its maritime claims, notably with oil giant Chevron's exploratory ambitions off Crete.