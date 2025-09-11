Left Menu

JioBlackRock's Innovative Foray into Active Equity Funds

JioBlackRock Mutual Fund will launch its first active equity product, FlexiCap Fund, leveraging BlackRock’s systematic platform. It aims to deliver consistent returns with a tech-driven strategy minimizing risks. While plans for more active equity funds are underway, they emphasize digital distribution for current operations.

Updated: 11-09-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:12 IST
JioBlackRock Mutual Fund is set to launch its inaugural active equity offering, the JioBlackRock FlexiCap Fund, on September 23. Deployed on the Systematic Active Equity platform, the fund does not have a specified collection target for its initial offer period.

Rishi Kohli, Chief Investment Officer at JioBlackRock AMC, highlighted that more active equity products are planned for release within this fiscal year. The firm also has plans for additional products, including ETFs. Currently, a considerable portion of the fund's strategy relies on a proven machine-driven process that employs 400 signals, aiming to mitigate human bias and ensure meticulous fund management.

Notably, the Flexi-Cap Fund will keep active risk lower than industry norms, while prioritizing downside risk protection for reliable returns. With JioBlackRock's strategic alliance combining Jio Financials and BlackRock, the firm focuses on digital distribution, managing approximately Rs 18,000 crore assets without fixed AUM targets or a break-even timeline.

