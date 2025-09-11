JioBlackRock's Innovative Foray into Active Equity Funds

JioBlackRock Mutual Fund is set to launch its inaugural active equity offering, the JioBlackRock FlexiCap Fund, on September 23. Deployed on the Systematic Active Equity platform, the fund does not have a specified collection target for its initial offer period.

Rishi Kohli, Chief Investment Officer at JioBlackRock AMC, highlighted that more active equity products are planned for release within this fiscal year. The firm also has plans for additional products, including ETFs. Currently, a considerable portion of the fund's strategy relies on a proven machine-driven process that employs 400 signals, aiming to mitigate human bias and ensure meticulous fund management.

Notably, the Flexi-Cap Fund will keep active risk lower than industry norms, while prioritizing downside risk protection for reliable returns. With JioBlackRock's strategic alliance combining Jio Financials and BlackRock, the firm focuses on digital distribution, managing approximately Rs 18,000 crore assets without fixed AUM targets or a break-even timeline.