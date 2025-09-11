Left Menu

The Obesity Epidemic: A Global Malnutrition Shift and India's Growing Burden

A UNICEF report reveals that obesity has overtaken underweight as the most common form of malnutrition globally. In India, overweight prevalence among children and adolescents has surged dramatically, with the nation facing a triple malnutrition burden. Ultra-processed foods are major contributors, necessitating urgent action to avert long-term health and economic costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:25 IST
The Obesity Epidemic: A Global Malnutrition Shift and India's Growing Burden
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking shift, obesity has surpassed underweight as the leading form of malnutrition among school-aged children and adolescents worldwide, according to UNICEF's recent report. The prevalence of obesity has doubled over a decade, reaching epidemic levels, with one in ten children globally affected. The issue is no longer confined to affluent nations; low and middle-income countries, including India, are now grappling with rising obesity rates.

UNICEF highlights a concerning trend in India, where the prevalence of overweight children has increased dramatically. Data from the National Family Health Survey indicate a 127% rise in overweight among children under five and a surge in adolescent obesity. The figures for adults are equally alarming, with a 146% increase in overweight men. The country's health crisis is further exacerbated by the growing consumption of ultra-processed foods, facilitated by aggressive marketing strategies and easy availability.

As the cost of poor diets takes its toll on India's health and economy, experts warn of dire consequences. With obesity-related costs projected to balloon to $839 billion by 2060, urgent intervention is needed. India's initiatives, such as the Fit India Movement and Eat Right India, offer hope. However, UNICEF and health advocates emphasize the critical need for comprehensive policies, including stricter food labeling and regulations, to safeguard future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SaveIN Partners with TrillionLoans to Transform Healthcare Financing

SaveIN Partners with TrillionLoans to Transform Healthcare Financing

 India
2
Nepal Youth Protests Surge: Calls for Anti-Corruption Reform and Leadership Overhaul

Nepal Youth Protests Surge: Calls for Anti-Corruption Reform and Leadership ...

 Nepal
3
WNS Unveils Landmark Sustainability Report for a Resilient Future

WNS Unveils Landmark Sustainability Report for a Resilient Future

 India
4
Diplomatic Breakthrough: Belarus Frees Prisoners After U.S. Appeal

Diplomatic Breakthrough: Belarus Frees Prisoners After U.S. Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025