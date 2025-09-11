The Obesity Epidemic: A Global Malnutrition Shift and India's Growing Burden

In a groundbreaking shift, obesity has surpassed underweight as the leading form of malnutrition among school-aged children and adolescents worldwide, according to UNICEF's recent report. The prevalence of obesity has doubled over a decade, reaching epidemic levels, with one in ten children globally affected. The issue is no longer confined to affluent nations; low and middle-income countries, including India, are now grappling with rising obesity rates.

UNICEF highlights a concerning trend in India, where the prevalence of overweight children has increased dramatically. Data from the National Family Health Survey indicate a 127% rise in overweight among children under five and a surge in adolescent obesity. The figures for adults are equally alarming, with a 146% increase in overweight men. The country's health crisis is further exacerbated by the growing consumption of ultra-processed foods, facilitated by aggressive marketing strategies and easy availability.

As the cost of poor diets takes its toll on India's health and economy, experts warn of dire consequences. With obesity-related costs projected to balloon to $839 billion by 2060, urgent intervention is needed. India's initiatives, such as the Fit India Movement and Eat Right India, offer hope. However, UNICEF and health advocates emphasize the critical need for comprehensive policies, including stricter food labeling and regulations, to safeguard future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)