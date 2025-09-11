BSF and SSOC Collaborate in Major Weapons Seizure at Punjab Border

In a landmark success against cross-border arms smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Special Security Operations Command (SSOC) Fazilka arrested two individuals involved in arms trafficking. The operation also resulted in the confiscation of a significant stockpile of weapons near the Fazilka border in Punjab.

According to the BSF Public Relations Officer, precise intelligence formed the backbone of this night-time operation near Mahar Khiwa Mansa village. An extended surveillance culminated in the ambush team spotting suspicious activity and subsequently apprehending one suspect. The team recovered 27 pistols, 54 magazines, and 470 live rounds in the suspect's possession.

Further interrogation led to the arrest of an associate from the same village. The detained individuals, residents of Teja Rohella and Mahar Jamsher, are currently held by the SSOC Fazilka. Investigations aim to dismantle the broader network and identify any cross-border affiliations.

This operation marks a historic achievement, representing one of the most significant pistol seizures in Punjab's recent history. It underscores the effective collaboration between BSF and SSOC in thwarting arms smuggling efforts, averting the potential spread of weapons among destabilizing anti-national elements. (ANI)