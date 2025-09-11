PM Modi Leads High-Level Meeting on Uttarakhand Flood Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led a high-level meeting to evaluate the flood crisis unfolding in Uttarakhand. The meeting saw the presence of Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, as they discussed the state's response and mitigation strategies.

During his visit to Dehradun, Modi also interacted with residents affected by the floods and personnel from both the National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF), offering assurances of swift government assistance. His arrival followed discussions with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi, reflecting his tight diplomatic and domestic engagements.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasized Modi's commitment to the state during his Thursday visit. "In this difficult time of natural disaster, the Prime Minister's presence underscores his empathy towards those affected," Dhami expressed on social media platform X. Continuous rains have ravaged several parts of Uttarakhand, leading to landslides and significant damage. The state is seeking Rs 5,702 crore in relief from the central government, with a recent inspection by a central team already completed.

(With inputs from agencies.)