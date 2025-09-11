Wall Street Awaits Rate Cuts Amid Inflation Tensions
Wall Street prepared for a modest open amid U.S. inflation data supporting potential interest rate cuts. Rising consumer prices and weak labor markers reinforce projected rate cuts. Gun stocks rose following Charlie Kirk's death. Oracle and chip companies surged, while Centene and Micron Technology saw notable gains.
Wall Street's indexes seemed poised for a tentative opening following new inflation figures that suggest the Federal Reserve may enact interest rate cuts soon. Consumer prices surpassed expectations in August, marking the largest annual rise in seven months.
Despite this, traders still anticipate four consecutive quarter-point interest rate reductions by January. The inflation data, combined with previous indicators of a sluggish labor market, point experts toward a steady trajectory of rate cuts.
Concurrently, stocks surged in various sectors. Oracle's performance lifted tech equities, while gun stocks climbed amid a rise in conservative activism. Meanwhile, Centene and Micron experienced notable upticks in share value, indicating investor confidence in their financial health.
