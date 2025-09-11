Left Menu

India's Ethanol Surge: From Domestic Growth to Global Export

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi urged biofuel producers to boost ethanol production for export, highlighting India's advances in ethanol blending, energy security, and rural prosperity. Joshi underscored a significant transformation in India’s sugar sector, emphasizing sustainable growth and economic benefits from reduced crude oil imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:50 IST
India's Ethanol Surge: From Domestic Growth to Global Export
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday called on biofuel producers to amplify ethanol output, aiming for global exports. Speaking at the India Sugar and Bio-Energy Conference 2025, the Minister emphasized India's strides in ethanol blending, energy security, and enhancing rural prosperity.

Joshi highlighted the crucial role of the sugar mills body in advancing India's circular bio-economy. In 2014, India's ethanol blending rate was 1.5%, soaring to 20% today. This shift has bolstered energy security, yielding economic and environmental benefits by slashing crude oil imports.

The minister also showcased India's sugar sector transformation, driven by the national biofuel policies. These initiatives have ensured timely farmer payments and provided additional income streams. Joshi encouraged biofuel producers to focus on sustainable innovation and global market expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal's Leadership Dilemma: Resolution within Constitutional Limits

Nepal's Leadership Dilemma: Resolution within Constitutional Limits

 Nepal
2
Oracle's Rollercoaster Ride: From AI Surge to Market Retreat

Oracle's Rollercoaster Ride: From AI Surge to Market Retreat

 Global
3
Bangladesh Faces Hong Kong in Asia Cup Clash

Bangladesh Faces Hong Kong in Asia Cup Clash

 Global
4
French Committee Calls for Criminal Probe into TikTok's Impact on Minors

French Committee Calls for Criminal Probe into TikTok's Impact on Minors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025