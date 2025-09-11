India's Ethanol Surge: From Domestic Growth to Global Export

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday called on biofuel producers to amplify ethanol output, aiming for global exports. Speaking at the India Sugar and Bio-Energy Conference 2025, the Minister emphasized India's strides in ethanol blending, energy security, and enhancing rural prosperity.

Joshi highlighted the crucial role of the sugar mills body in advancing India's circular bio-economy. In 2014, India's ethanol blending rate was 1.5%, soaring to 20% today. This shift has bolstered energy security, yielding economic and environmental benefits by slashing crude oil imports.

The minister also showcased India's sugar sector transformation, driven by the national biofuel policies. These initiatives have ensured timely farmer payments and provided additional income streams. Joshi encouraged biofuel producers to focus on sustainable innovation and global market expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)