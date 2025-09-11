Left Menu

Baiju Bhatt: Robinhood Co-Founder Among Youngest U.S. Billionaires

Indian-American entrepreneur Baiju Bhatt, co-founder of Robinhood, is named among the 10 youngest billionaires in the U.S. Forbes 400 list of 2025. A physicist and mathematician from Stanford, Bhatt's substantial net worth stems from his stake in Robinhood, a transformative platform for retail investing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:02 IST
entrepreneur
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian-American entrepreneur Baiju Bhatt has made headlines as one of the youngest billionaires in the United States, according to the 2025 Forbes 400 list. Bhatt, the co-founder of the groundbreaking commission-free trading platform Robinhood, stands at 40 years old and boasts an impressive net worth estimated between USD 6 and 7 billion.

Bhatt, who is unique in this elite group as the only individual of Indian descent, joins the ranks of tech luminaries such as Meta's Mark Zuckerberg. His earnings are largely attributed to his approximate 6 percent stake in Robinhood, a platform that has revolutionized retail investing by offering commission-free trades and diving into the realms of retirement accounts and high-yield savings.

Originally from Gujarat and raised in Virginia, Bhatt pursued physics and mathematics at Stanford University, and in collaboration with Vlad Tenev, launched Robinhood in 2013. His presence in the Forbes 400 list underscores the ascent of young tech entrepreneurs and the growing influence of Indian-origin leaders within the financial and tech industries in America.

