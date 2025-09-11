Maharashtra CM Calls for Indian Government Action Amid Nepal Unrest
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underscores the significance of India's involvement in addressing Nepal's political unrest. With ongoing anti-establishment protests, Fadnavis ensures the safety of Indian tourists, coordinating with central agencies. In Nepal, demonstrations address corruption and stagnation, prompting presidential appeals for dialogue and peace.
- Country:
- India
Amid mounting political instability in Nepal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for the Indian government to take decisive action. Fadnavis emphasized the need for India's intervention while assuring the public that efforts are ongoing to ensure the safety of Indian tourists, including those from Maharashtra.
During a press briefing, Fadnavis stated, "This is an international issue, best handled by the Government of India. Efforts are being made to bring our tourists, including those from Maharashtra, back safely. We are in constant touch with the affected individuals." The state is coordinating closely with central agencies and the Indian authorities to secure the safe return of citizens stranded in the turmoil.
The protests in Nepal, driven by the country's youth, challenge widespread corruption and political stagnation, issues that President Ram Chandra Paudel has addressed in a call for peace and dialogue. Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been nominated by protest leaders for interim Prime Minister, following the resignation of KP Sharma Oli. The unrest has resulted in fatalities and injuries amid clashes with security forces as authorities impose curfews and restrict social media to manage the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mystery Blast in Doda Sparks Panic Amid Political Unrest
Nepalese Army Extends Curfew Amid Political Unrest: Calls for New Leadership Emerge
Political Unrest: Targeting of Charlie Kirk
Political Unrest in America: The Assassination of Charlie Kirk
Uttarakhand Tightens Border Security Amid Nepal's Political Unrest