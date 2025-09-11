Left Menu

Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Yields Success in Bilaspur: A Remarkable Turnaround

The 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, reports significant improvements in sex ratios thanks to seven years of dedicated efforts. Innovative initiatives and collaboration among departments have led to figures surpassing national averages, marking a substantial success story for the district.

Updated: 11-09-2025 21:55 IST
The 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' initiative in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, is seeing promising outcomes, showing significant gains in both the sex ratio at birth and the child sex ratio, as reported by local officials on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar attributes these advances to a concerted seven-year effort, alongside consistent awareness campaigns and collaboration across various departments.

Through innovative activities such as celebrating the birth of girls, mother-child meetings, and career counseling, Bilaspur's sex ratios have improved, exceeding both state and national averages, signaling a successful turn of events for the district.

