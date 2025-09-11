Security Forces Strike: Major Naxal Leaders Neutralized in Chhattisgarh

In a major breakthrough, security forces neutralized 10 Naxal operatives, including a top commander, during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariyaband district. Official sources confirmed the termination of Manoj Balkrishna, a senior figure in the Naxal movement, on Thursday.

Inspector General Amresh Mishra of the Raipur Range reported an ongoing exchange of fire between the security forces and Naxals earlier in the day. The encounter reportedly led to several casualties on the Naxal side.

Meanwhile, another Naxal was neutralized on the Kanker-Narayanpur border, identified as a member of the PLGA Military Company 05 with an Rs 8 lakh bounty. Authorities recovered a .303 rifle and a walkie-talkie from the hilly Gedabeda area.

Inspector General Sundarraj P stated that police and forces in the Bastar region remain committed to safety despite challenging conditions. He urged Naxal cadres to renounce violence and embrace the government's rehabilitation efforts, citing the recent surrender of 30 militants in Bijapur as a model of successful reintegration.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma emphasized the state's rehabilitation strategy and developmental strides, which have been instrumental in the surrender of Naxalites. Sharma called upon remaining Naxals to abandon their path for a better future, aligning with state initiatives to reintegrate former militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)