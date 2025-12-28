High-Stakes Surrender: Maoists Lay Down Arms in Munger

In a significant development, three Maoists, two of whom were marked with bounties of Rs 3 lakh each, have surrendered before the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP), Vinay Kumar, in the Munger district. This was confirmed through an official statement from the police.

The high-profile surrenders included Narayn Koda, a zonal commander of the banned CPI (Maoist) group, and sub-zonal commander Bahadur Koda, bringing with them a collective bounty of Rs 6 lakh. Another Maoist, Vinod alias Bino Koda, also laid down arms, accompanied by a substantial cache of weaponry handed over to the authorities.

As per Bihar's surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy, the members of these Maoists' families will be awarded the bounty amount of Rs 3 lakh each. Additional incentives include Rs 2.5 lakh for surrendering and a monthly stipend to support their reintegration into society.

(With inputs from agencies.)