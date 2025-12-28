High-Stakes Surrender: Maoists Lay Down Arms in Munger
Three Maoists, including two with bounties of Rs 3 lakh each, surrendered to the Bihar DGP in Munger. Commanders Narayn Koda and Bahadur Koda were among them. Under the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy, they will receive financial incentives and stipends. They also handed over arms and ammunition.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, three Maoists, two of whom were marked with bounties of Rs 3 lakh each, have surrendered before the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP), Vinay Kumar, in the Munger district. This was confirmed through an official statement from the police.
The high-profile surrenders included Narayn Koda, a zonal commander of the banned CPI (Maoist) group, and sub-zonal commander Bahadur Koda, bringing with them a collective bounty of Rs 6 lakh. Another Maoist, Vinod alias Bino Koda, also laid down arms, accompanied by a substantial cache of weaponry handed over to the authorities.
As per Bihar's surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy, the members of these Maoists' families will be awarded the bounty amount of Rs 3 lakh each. Additional incentives include Rs 2.5 lakh for surrendering and a monthly stipend to support their reintegration into society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maoists
- surrender
- Bihar
- Munger
- DGP
- rehabilitation
- Narayn Koda
- Bahadur Koda
- CPI (Maoist)
- weapons
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds Bengaluru Demolition: IUML Calls for Fair Rehabilitation
DGPs of all states should implement ''extremely essential'' common ATS structure for police at the earliest across the country: Shah.
Army deployed to maintain law and order in Assam's violence-hit West Karbi Anglong district: DGP.
Uike's death has broken backbone of Maoist activities in Odisha: DGP
Purandar Airport: Catalyst for Economic Growth and Rehabilitation