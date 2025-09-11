TEMU Expands Political Influence Amid Rival's Retreat
TEMU is actively seeking U.S. government relations staff as its competitor, Shein, distances itself from political involvement, as reported by The Information. This strategic move indicates TEMU's intention to bolster its political engagement, potentially providing it with a competitive edge in the evolving market landscape.
