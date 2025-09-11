Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

On Thursday, a resident from Malappuram district in Kerala succumbed to amoebic meningoencephalitis, marking the fifth fatality in the area due to this rare infection, according to officials. Shaji, a 49-year-old from Chelembra, passed away at Kozhikode's Government Medical College Hospital where he was under treatment for more than a week. The infection source remains undefined, causing concern among health officials.

Dr. R Renuka, Malappuram's District Medical Officer, confirmed that the district has reported 17 cases and five deaths from the brain infection, which is caused by free-living amoebae found in freshwater bodies like lakes and rivers. An official meeting involving the local MLA was convened in the Wandoor block after two cases emerged there, resulting in plans for public awareness drives and water source sanitation in the region.

Amidst rising cases in other districts such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, the Kerala state government has launched the 'Water is Life' (Jalaman Jeevan) campaign. This initiative spearheaded by the Haritha Keralam Mission, involves multiple government departments ensuring the chlorination of wells and cleaning water tanks across homes and institutions. This program is part of broader efforts to curb water-borne diseases, including educational outreach in schools to reinforce the importance of water hygiene.

