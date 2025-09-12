Left Menu

Canada's Energy Emissions Cap: A New Strategy Ahead?

The Canadian government is considering scrapping its emissions cap for the oil and gas sector if industry and Alberta make other environmental commitments. Discussions, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, could lead to a new 'climate competitiveness strategy,' emphasizing results and investments over restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 03:02 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 03:02 IST
Canada's Energy Emissions Cap: A New Strategy Ahead?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant shift in policy discussion, Canada's government, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, is negotiating with energy companies and Alberta regarding the potential elimination of a federal emissions cap. According to insiders not authorized to speak publicly, the cap could be lifted if the sector makes substantial commitments to reducing carbon output through alternative means.

While the emissions cap has yet to be implemented, it has been met with strong opposition from the Canadian oil and gas industry, which claims it would necessitate production cuts. Carney, who has faced criticism for receding from environmental commitments, appears to be pivoting towards a more industry-friendly stance. This change could herald the introduction of a 'climate competitiveness strategy,' set to focus on tangible results and investments, rather than prohibitive measures, and expected to be announced later this year.

With Canada's oil and gas sector being the highest polluting industry, the government's previous goal was to cut emissions to 137 million metric tons by 2030. However, achieving federal climate promises could prove challenging without industry collaboration. Carney aims to transform Canada into a leading energy superpower, maintaining competitiveness in both conventional and clean energy sectors, while repairing federal-provincial relations impacted by previous environmental policies.

TRENDING

1
Canada's Energy Emissions Cap: A New Strategy Ahead?

Canada's Energy Emissions Cap: A New Strategy Ahead?

 Global
2
U.S. Urges G7 to Target Russia-India-China Oil Trade

U.S. Urges G7 to Target Russia-India-China Oil Trade

 United States
3
UN Security Council Condemns Qatar Strikes Amid Israeli-Hamas Tensions

UN Security Council Condemns Qatar Strikes Amid Israeli-Hamas Tensions

 Global
4
Moldova's EU Ambitions at Stake Amid Pro-Russian Electoral Surge

Moldova's EU Ambitions at Stake Amid Pro-Russian Electoral Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025