Skeletal Remains Found in Madhya Pradesh Forest Amid Ongoing Horror Stories

The skeletal remains of a missing 14-year-old boy were discovered near Belghat village, Madhya Pradesh, raising eerie speculations. Meanwhile, a woman in the same state was allegedly brutally assaulted by her husband. Both incidents are under investigation, highlighting the state's troubling crime reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 10:32 IST
Ajay Waghmare, Sub-divisional police officer Sendhwa (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim turn of events, police officials announced the retrieval of skeletal remains belonging to a missing teenage boy in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Thursday. The finding, made near Belghat village's forested area under Warla police station's jurisdiction, has saddened the local community.

Identified through clothing, the skeleton belongs to a 14-year-old boy who had vanished 15 days prior to the discovery. Sub-divisional police officer of Sendhwa, Ajay Waghmare, informed reporters that the remains have been transferred to Indore for a detailed post-mortem examination. The examination's results are anticipated to further guide the investigation.

On a related note, Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district was the scene of another shocking incident. A newlywed woman reported being branded with a hot knife by her husband in Awarkachh village. Assistant Sub-Inspector Rakha Bhalray of Jaitapur police station confirmed that a zero FIR has been filed, leading to an ongoing inquiry into these troubling reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

