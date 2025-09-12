AIIMS Delhi Unveils Cutting-Edge Da Vinci Surgical Robot for Training Surgeons

AIIMS Delhi has inaugurated a sophisticated 'Da Vinci Surgical Robot' at its Skills, E-Learning, and Telemedicine Facility (SET) as of Thursday.

Provided through a Memorandum of Understanding with Intuitive Surgicals, this robot creates fresh avenues for robotic-assisted surgical training at this prominent New Delhi institution. While AIIMS already housed a 'Hugo' training robot from Medtronics, this new addition elevates AIIMS as the sole institution in India boasting dual surgical robots dedicated to education and training.

The SET facility, renowned for its extensive usage by trainees and faculty from AIIMS and other educational entities, is poised to expand its capabilities significantly. This state-of-the-art setup offers access to facilities such as manikins, simulators, and advanced trainers, enabling students, nurses, residents, and faculty to practice in a supportive environment. The integration of the da Vinci robot enhances this ecosystem, equipping medical personnel with crucial skills for robotic-assisted surgeries across various specialties including urology, surgical oncology, and beyond.

Welcoming this development, AIIMS Delhi's Director, Dr. M. Srinivas, highlighted its significance in solidifying AIIMS's leadership in promoting surgical education and technological advancement. Dr. Srinivas pointed out the increasing demand for precision-driven surgical technologies in India and emphasized that this new facility would reduce the need for foreign travel and expenditure for training in such sophisticated techniques. He underscored the potential to significantly improve surgical outcomes and patient care nationwide.

Support from Intuitive India's Vice President, Mr. Rohitt Mahajan, further underscores the commitment to maximize this system's potential. Meanwhile, Dr. Amlesh Seth, Head of Urology at AIIMS, reflected on how robotic surgery has enhanced surgical precision, promising a transformative learning environment for future surgeons. This initiative, the first of its kind within a government medical college in India, sets a new precedent for advanced medical training in the public sector. (ANI)