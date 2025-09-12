Left Menu

Puducherry's Water Crisis: Unsafe Supplies and Public Health Threats

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy highlights Puducherry's rampant drinking water crisis, revealing fatalities and health risks like kidney damage due to unsafe water. Areas are affected by E. coli contamination, sparking urgent calls for government intervention. Meanwhile, the region experiences relief from humidity due to recent heavy rainfall.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy of the Union Territory (U.T.) of Puducherry (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark revelation, former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy brought attention to the severe drinking water crisis afflicting the Union Territory. He reported that two individuals had died after consuming tainted water, and many others are suffering kidney damage due to the unsafe supply.

Narayanasamy, addressing the media, highlighted that neighborhoods such as Urulayanpet, Nellithope, Murungapakkam, and Thattanjavadi were plagued with water containing E. coli, leading to diseases like cholera and diarrhea. He criticized the local government's inadequate response and lack of essential water treatment measures.

Simultaneously, the region saw significant rainfall, offering a respite from humidity. According to the India Meteorological Department, Puducherry recorded 54 mm of rain, the highest in the region, surpassing figures noted in Chennai and Salem.

