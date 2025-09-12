Promising Athlete Loses Life in Tragic Road Accident

In a tragic road accident, Lakshmi Lal, a 19-year-old aspiring athlete from Vellikad, lost her life after a trailer lorry collided with her scooter in Kalavoor, Alappuzha, on Thursday evening. The incident occurred around 4:25 pm near the Kerala Bank on the Alappuzha-Cherthala NH service road.

Lakshmi, a first-year B.Com student and district-level track champion, was traveling for training to Prithikulamkara Stadium with experienced athlete Vineetha, who survived with injuries. According to the police FIR, the accident was caused by the negligent driving of the lorry, which attempted to overtake the scooter, leading to the fatal collision.

The community is mourning the loss of a promising young talent. The case against the driver cites rash driving under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Lakshmi's body was returned to her family post-mortem.