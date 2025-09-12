Left Menu

Gujarat CM's Ground Visit: Addressing Post-Rainfall Crisis in Banaskantha

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Yadav visited flood-affected areas in Banaskantha, engaging directly with residents and officials to assess damage and response. Key focus areas included reconnecting isolated villages and formulating long-term flood prevention strategies, with relief operations ongoing across severely impacted talukas.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Yadav conducted an on-ground assessment of the flood-ravaged Nagla Khanpur village on Thursday, amidst persistent challenges following heavy rainfall. The Chief Minister extended his tour to Banaskantha district, including severely impacted areas like Suigam, reviewing recovery efforts as per the Chief Minister's Office release.

During his visit to the Suigam Community Health Centre relief camp, CM Yadav interacted with flood-affected residents, inquiring about their well-being and provided services. He assured those displaced by the floods of the government's unwavering support. Additionally, Yadav inspected rain-soaked zones in Sui village and at the Jalotra sub-station to gauge the extent of the situation.

The Chief Minister took refuge in Vav, Banaskantha, overnight, where he engaged with local villagers, gathering insights into their current predicament. At the Suigam Sub-Divisional Office, Yadav held a critical meeting with legislative partners and local officials, urging a focus on restoring connectivity to border villages and advocating for long-term flood mitigation strategies. The Banaskantha District Collector, Mihir Patel, presented an update on displacement and rescue efforts, citing that 296 villages over 3,416 square kilometers were impacted, with substantial evacuations supported by NDRF and SDRF teams.

