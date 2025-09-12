Left Menu

Amid Nepal's Unrest, SSB Tightens India-Nepal Border Security

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has apprehended 67 escapees from Nepal, including one woman, at the India-Nepal border amidst the ongoing unrest in Nepal. The SSB has heightened vigilance and identity checks following mass prison breaks in Nepal's turmoil-stricken regions. More arrests are anticipated as security efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:12 IST
Amid Nepal's Unrest, SSB Tightens India-Nepal Border Security
Sashastra Seema Bal at India-Nepal border (Photo: @SSB_INDIA) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst Nepal's ongoing unrest, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has detained 67 individuals attempting to enter India, escaping from various prisons in Nepal. Among them is a woman, Anjila Khatoon, marking the first female detainee apprehended by the SSB during this crisis, officials confirmed.

The apprehensions occurred at different checkpoints along the Indo-Nepal border, spanning the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. Authorities stated that these individuals failed to present valid identification when confronted by SSB personnel.

This heightened border security is in response to mass prison escapes in Nepal, where violence has surged amid political unrest. Indian forces have escalated border patrols, verifying identities rigorously to prevent illegal crossings amidst the chaos.

Nepal's crisis escalated with protests and violent incidents, including arson and jail breaks, leading to thousands of prisoners fleeing. In light of these events, SSB has increased deployment along the 1,751-km border and is closely monitoring entry points, ensuring no fugitives exploit the countries' open border policy.

While some escapees tried to blend in with civilians, the absence of proper identification led to their capture. „Our measures aim to prevent any escapee from abusing the open border system," said an officer on duty.

These developments coincide with Nepal's political turmoil, triggering security alerts across Indian agencies. The scenario remains fragile, keeping both nations on edge as they navigate the complexities of cross-border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Motel Manager Beheaded Amidst Dispute

Tragedy Strikes: Motel Manager Beheaded Amidst Dispute

 United States
2
Poland Responds to Drone Incursion: No Mistake, Says Official

Poland Responds to Drone Incursion: No Mistake, Says Official

 Poland
3
Rights Group Slams Pakistan's Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances

Rights Group Slams Pakistan's Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances

 Pakistan
4
Contractor in Hot Water Over Hazards on Samruddhi Expressway

Contractor in Hot Water Over Hazards on Samruddhi Expressway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025