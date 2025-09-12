Amid Nepal's Unrest, SSB Tightens India-Nepal Border Security

Amidst Nepal's ongoing unrest, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has detained 67 individuals attempting to enter India, escaping from various prisons in Nepal. Among them is a woman, Anjila Khatoon, marking the first female detainee apprehended by the SSB during this crisis, officials confirmed.

The apprehensions occurred at different checkpoints along the Indo-Nepal border, spanning the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. Authorities stated that these individuals failed to present valid identification when confronted by SSB personnel.

This heightened border security is in response to mass prison escapes in Nepal, where violence has surged amid political unrest. Indian forces have escalated border patrols, verifying identities rigorously to prevent illegal crossings amidst the chaos.

Nepal's crisis escalated with protests and violent incidents, including arson and jail breaks, leading to thousands of prisoners fleeing. In light of these events, SSB has increased deployment along the 1,751-km border and is closely monitoring entry points, ensuring no fugitives exploit the countries' open border policy.

While some escapees tried to blend in with civilians, the absence of proper identification led to their capture. „Our measures aim to prevent any escapee from abusing the open border system," said an officer on duty.

These developments coincide with Nepal's political turmoil, triggering security alerts across Indian agencies. The scenario remains fragile, keeping both nations on edge as they navigate the complexities of cross-border security.

