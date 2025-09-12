Left Menu

Government Boosts Opium Poppy Cultivation Licenses for 2025-26

The Union Government has announced the licensing policy for the 2025-26 crop year for opium poppy cultivation in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. With a 23.5% increase in eligible farmer licenses, efforts focus on increasing alkaloid supply for medicines and incentivizing high-yield farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:32 IST
  • India

The government on Friday unveiled the 2025-26 licensing policy for opium poppy cultivation in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, expanding the number of eligible farmers by 15,000 to a total of 1.21 lakh, marking a 23.5% increase.

The finance ministry emphasized the central government's commitment to ensuring an adequate alkaloid supply for medical and palliative care. Concurrent measures aim to enhance indigenous processing capacity to meet essential narcotic drug requirements.

High-performing farmers, yielding 900 kg/hectare or more, are offered the transition to traditional opium gum cultivation to boost productivity and reduce diversion risks. However, the government will suspend licenses for those under CPS cultivation failing to meet last year's MQY benchmarks.

