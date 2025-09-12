Maharashtra and Iowa Forge Startling Agricultural Partnership

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Friday that the state has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iowa, USA, aimed at strengthening cooperation in agriculture and agrotechnology.

During the announcement, Fadnavis emphasized the alliance's potential to foster growth across pivotal sectors. "We have sealed a significant MoU with Iowa," he remarked, indicating the state's intent to venture into collaborative ventures beyond agriculture. Earlier in the month, Fadnavis disbursed the seventh instalment of the Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Kisan Yojana to bolster farmers' financial stability.

According to official data, a sum of Rs 1892.61 crore has been transferred directly to the bank accounts of 91 lakh 65 thousand 156 farmers within Maharashtra. The distribution ceremony took place at the 7th Floor, Cabinet Hall, Mantralaya in Mumbai, witnessed by top state officials. The state initiative reflects efforts aligned with the central government's Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to deliver yearly subsidies to farmers, a much-needed cushion amid erratic weather patterns.